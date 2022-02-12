He does it again! Ryan Reynolds returns to ‘trolling’ Hugh Jackman in this funny way

United States.- Ryan Reynolds Y Hugh Jackman have loved playing pranks on each other since their filming days X-Men Origins: Wolverine together, and the antics continued on Thursday during the opening night of The Music Man from Broadway.

Jackman stars in the musical alongside Sutton-Foster, But before he took the stage to perform, he found a unique gift waiting in his dressing room: portraits of Reynolds. Now the two of you will never be far apart, no matter the distance.

The actor posted photos of the framed gifts, one photo of Reynolds kicking his heels in the air and the other a sketch of the star. Deadpool. They also came with a sticky note from the giver of the gift.

Hugh, good luck with your little show. I’ll be watching,” Reynolds wrote.

I have the most amazing friends. Beautiful flowers, champagne and sincere well wishes. I am blessed. And then there’s him,” Jackman tweeted.

Reynolds was seen on the red carpet for the opening night of The Music Man next to the director Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in both FreeGuy of 2021 as in The Adam Project this year (which opens on March 11 in Netflix). The filmmaker also directed Jackman in Royal Steel from 2011.

Levy and Jackman joked during an interview with ew for the anniversary of Royal Steel that the Wolverine star didn’t want to introduce Reynolds to the director, knowing they would be instant friends. But it’s all so much fun. It was later revealed that Jackman had a voice cameo in Free Guy.

As the night unfolded, Reynolds posted a reaction to The Music Man on his Instagram story.