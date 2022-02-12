Guanajuato and Jalisco ‘fight’ over Donovan Carrillo

With Donovan Carrillo’s great performance at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the governors of Guanajuato and Jalisco offer to support him to represent their respective states.

Thus, a dispute has arisen over the talent of Donovan, who is originally from Zapopan, Jalisco, but since he was 12 years old he has lived and practiced in León, Guanajuato.

In search of the opportunities he did not find in Jalisco, in 2013 Donovan Carrillo moved to the city of León to train, but now the Governor of Jalisco seeks to bring him back home and provide him with all the support he needs to continue his successful career. towards the 2026 Milan Games.

In Jalisco they already spoke with Donovan Carrillo

Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco, pointed out that he was recently able to talk with Donovan Carillo Suazo, who was visiting Guadalajara, and would like to meet with him again to see how the deficiencies in the figure skating branch could be remedied.

“It’s something we have to correct, I hope that when he returns we can meet and create the conditions for him to come and train in his state.”

Donovan has made history by being the only one to represent Mexico in figure skating at the Olympic Games for the last 30 years, as well as being the only one to reach a final.

Upon his return to Mexico, Donovan would only continue with the support of 6 thousand pesos from the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE).

“We have to recognize our athletes and more so those in sports that are so complex that they don’t have conditions, that don’t have as much diffusion, that don’t have as much support and need to continue on their way. I think that what the work that Donovan is doing requires is to put attention in those sports that young people are practicing with a lot of effort in very adverse conditions, I think it is an obligation, almost, almost, moral to support them, to be able to support them”.

Guanajuato opens its doors

From Guanajuato, Governor Diego Sinhue Rodrpíguez also said that if Donovan asks for support, it would be provided: “Whatever you need, we will support you.”

Diego Sinhue Rodríguez pointed out that Donovan has the doors open in Guanajuato and will support him if he asks for it.

“If he decides to continue training in our state, he will receive support from the state government, whatever Donovan needs, we will support him.” “It’s not just the scholarship, it’s the environment. He has it insured, if he requires it, not with the intention of hanging up on us, but to support him in his career because it is a pride for Mexico and that he has decided to train in León,” said the official at an event with athletes from Guanajuato.

AM news on



follow us