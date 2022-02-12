George Clooney, the ‘unknown’ fan of the Cincinnati Bengals





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.



13/13 SLIDES