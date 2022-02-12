George Clooney, the ‘unknown’ fan of the Cincinnati Bengals










George Clooney, the ‘unknown’ fan of the Cincinnati Bengals












Jose Gabriel Gomez Guerrero

Although he is little known, George Clooney is an avid follower of sports and mainly of the groups that are located in the city of Cincinnati.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Clooney gained fame in the United States for appearing on the television show “ER” and worldwide for playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 1997 film “Batman and Robin.”



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The American actor was born on May 6, 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky, but grew up in the city of Cincinnati, Ohio.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

He started his career in 1978 when he was 17 years old and after a while, in 1994 he managed to win a role in the television series “ER”.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

“ER” was a hit in the United States and Clooney became one of the most sought after actors in the industry; The role that launched him to world stardom was that of Batman, although he has recognized in recent years that it was a mistake to take on the role due to the poor reception of the movie “Batman and Robin.”



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

He left “ER” in 1999 to focus full-time on his film career, where he starred in such blockbuster films as “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Non-Stop Love”.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

He has been nominated for an Oscar Award eight times and won two statuettes; three times for best actor, once for best supporting actor, once for best director, once for best original screenplay, once for best adapted screenplay and once as producer.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

LOVE OF SPORTS: Clooney has made no secret of his love for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals and Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati Reds.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

He likes these teams because he grew up in the city of Cincinnati, where his father was a renowned local television presenter.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

According to Clooney, he tried to be a professional baseball player at age 16 when he went to try out for the Reds in 1977, but was rejected and instead focused on being an actor.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

On the red carpet at the 2013 Oscars, Clooney called out then-Baltimore Ravens player Ed Reed for terrorizing him and the Bengals for many years.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

“Hey Reed, you’ve hurt me a lot, I’m a Bengals fan,” the player said after the Oscars ceremony.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Ellen DeGeneres managed to get Clooney on her show in 2009 because she promised him he would meet two Reds legends.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.


13/13 SLIDES





Opens in a new window
Open an external website
Open an external website in a new window




Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker