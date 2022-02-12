Gameplay of Kingdom Hearts games on Nintendo Switch

We get more news about the arrival of the games of Kingdom Hearts to Nintendo Switch. Today an interesting publication related to its premiere as Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece has been offered in the form of switch gameplay.

Kingdom Hearts gameplay on Switch

In this case, we have been able to take a look at a series of videos that show us how these cloud versions run on Nintendo Switch. We leave you with the videos available below:

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece on Switch

The information was recently offered on the Square Enix website. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version will be released for Switch alongside the all-in-one Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud Collection on Feb. 10.

We also have free demos Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version available.

These are the prices:

First up, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version – $39.99 (launch discount price of $31.99)

Next, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version – $49.99 (launch discounted price of $39.99)

We also have Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version – $49.99 (launch discount price of $39.99)

Finally, Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud – $89.99 (launch discount price of $71.99)

We leave you with the most recent trailer:

What games are on the hybrid console?

In this case, there are 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences coming to Nintendo Switch as three separate cloud releases: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud. Version.

Plus, you’ll be able to purchase all the games together in an ‘all-in-one’ cloud version collection: Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud.

But what specific games are included in these collections? Here is the full list of what you can play:

to. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version to. Kingdom Hearts Final Mix b. Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories c. Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered Cinematics) d. Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix and. Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix F. Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded

b. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version to. Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD b. Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep c. Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

c. Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version

