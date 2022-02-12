Friday ‘Nite: Fan-Cast The Fortnite Movie

A Fortnite movie is coming. No, that’s not an announcement, although there have been rumors of a Fortnite movie for some time now. But it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that one of the biggest names in entertainment, a brand with its hand in basically every IP money pit right now, from Star Wars to Marvel and beyond, is getting a movie. It is simply a matter of time.

It could be argued that a movie is an old-fashioned way of doing things. Fortnite already features some amazing live cinematic events that players can experience for themselves, which ends up feeling like you’re already in a Fortnite movie. But I do think that, even in this weird era for movie theaters, a Fortnite movie would be huge. It’s important to capitalize on the huge popularity of the game, lest Epic Games and their partners risk releasing it when the game is running out of steam, like the Angry Birds movie.

With so many crossovers and characters constantly coming to Fortnite, no doubt a Fortnite movie would be packed with more collaborations than Ready Player One, but for this exercise, I’m going to focus only on local Fortnite heroes and draw heavily from most characters. important in the history of Fortnite, such as Jonesy, Doctor Slone and Midas. Whether it’s a live-action adaptation or an animated feature with a star-studded voice cast, these are the ones I envision as the stars of the inevitable Fortnite movie.

Jonesy – Tom Holland

Gallery

Holland is already the famous face of Spider-Man Y Nathan Drake on the big screen, but if you think he can’t play the main character in the Fortnite movie, I’m guessing you haven’t heard what Chris Pratt has been up to. Holland suits Jonesy’s mix of an ordinary young man with some wisecracking tropes of reluctant heroes who are already doing well in his other movies. As with his role as Drake, he too is young enough to play Jonesy for years to come in the sequels.

The Foundation – The Rock

Gallery

No need to get cute here. The Rock is already playing the muscular leader of The Seven in Fortnite, and there’s every reason to think he’d fill that role in the movie version as well. The Rock has star power like few others, drawing both kids and adults alike since his WWF days. He is a shine that he has never really lost, and he would play out of Holland perfectly in the same way that the Foundation and Jonesy already do in the game.

Doctor Slone – Jasmin Savoy Brown

Gallery

Jasmine Savoy Brown’s last half decade has seen her catapulted into the top echelon of young stars, and hers is a star on the rise. She’s already demonstrated her ability to play complicated, morally dubious characters in projects like The Leftovers, Scream, and Yellowjackets, so she’d be a perfect fit as the likely evil, but perhaps misunderstood Doctor Slone.

The Bucket Queen – Carrie-Anne Moss

Gallery

With back-to-back high-profile roles in The Matrix Resurrections and Horizon Forbidden West, Carrie Ann Moss makes perfect sense as the formidable Queen of the Cube. This is a character that may not appear in the first Fortnite movie, assuming he repeats history to a predictable degree, but Moss would be a big name attached to the sequel in the way that studios love to do it, and he has the dominant energy. she demands the queen of the bucket.

Midas – Oscar Isaac

Gallery

One thing Epic got wrong about Midas, in my opinion, is that he is meant to be Jules’ father, but the two characters appear to be about the same age. If the movie were to be live-action, that could be fixed by casting an older actor, but still someone who feels full of style and dangerous appeal. Of course, I’m talking about Oscar Isaac. He is the perfect age and would bring his soon to be won over Marvel fandom with him.

Jules-Ariana Grande

Gallery

This would be fun for several reasons. For one thing, Grande is starting to try her hand at acting, as seen recently on Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. But more than that, Grande is already a big name in Fortnite thanks to her Rift Tour concert in the summer of 2021. For Grande to appear in the Fortnite movie as a character created by Epic would be a fun nod to the in-game itself. story, not to mention that Grande is a few fake tattoos away from looking pretty much like Jules.

The Paradigm – Mackenzie Davis

Gallery

As of this writing, Epic is still dripping the story of why The Paradigm was kicked out of The Seven (and why the group may now be considering bringing her back). It sounds like the writers have big, big plans for this mystery hero, and if that translates to film, you’ll need a rising star to play the part. After nailing things like Black Mirror and Station Eleven, I love Mackenzie Davis for this role. She is believable as a hero with a checkered past, who appears to be who Epic tells us The Paradigm is.

The Scientist – Joel McHale

Gallery

Like The Foundation, The Scientist’s in-game voice actor could also comfortably slip into the movie role. Joel McHale has done a great job as The Scientist, bringing a comic relief character to the story which, while colorful and silly overall, tends to be about the universe collapsing in on itself when you really get down to the details. He’s basically playing Jeff Winger from Community, but isn’t he always like that? As wry as ever, McHale has the right amount of star power to round out this cast.

Peely-Donald Glover

Gallery

Look, if we’re not going to have the Fellowship movie, then I’m going to use this as my personal wishing well to get at least some of the cast together in something. Glover has incredible comedic skills and would obviously kill it as the anthropomorphic banana of the Fortnite world. Also, he would do wonders for the eventual dancing banana segment that you should know he makes the final cut of any Fortnite movie. While we’re at it, let’s put Danny Pudi on the fitness fast track to play Meowscles, Midas’s buff cat, too.

The Fortnite universe is huge, so this is just a main cast, more or less. Who else would you like to see in an eventual Fortnite movie? If you’re into this kind of thing, join me every week in my weekly column dedicated to the history of Fortnite, Friday ‘Nite.