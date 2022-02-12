Fortnite x Uncharted: Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins coming soon

The collaboration Come in Fortnite Y Unchartedpreviously filtered, is already a reality; skins from Nathan Drake Y chloe frazer They will arrive at the Epic Games video game soon. Just below we tell you everything we know about this next crossover of the Season 1: from Fortnite Chapter 3:

Fortnite: Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins from Uncharted will arrive on February 17

Official art of the skins Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in Fortnite

At around 2:35 a.m. CET on Saturday, February 12, 2022, various Fortnite content creators around the world, including Squatting Dog, posted on various social media accounts that they had received promotional material from Epic Games for reveal what the game’s next collaboration would be through an ARG (Alternate Reality Game).

The challenge was to obtain a key of fourteen characters to enter on the web https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/es-ES/AD8AB0; each content creator received a riddle which, when solved, it gave as a solution a letter of the overall solution. The final password turned out to be sicparvismagnathe motto of Francis Drake according to the Uncharted saga. After entering this website and entering the appropriate password, the Fortnite x Uncharted trailer was revealed that you can see below the first paragraph of this news.

These are all Uncharted items in Fortnite:

Skin Nathan Drake (includes a style of Uncharted 4 and another of Tom Holland of the movie)

(includes a style of and another of of the movie) Skin Chloe Frazer (includes three styles, one of them is your appearance in The Lost Legacy and another of her appearance in the film of the actress Sophia Ali )

(includes three styles, one of them is your appearance in and another of her appearance in the film of the actress ) Second Hand Saber Harvesting Tool

Harvesting Tool Ax Parashurama

Sully’s Seaplane Hang Glider

Journal Update Gesture

Video game appearance of skins Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer

Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins movie look

All these objects will arrive at the paVos de fortnite battle royale the 02/17/2022to one hour and price yet to be determinedalthough this seems to be the date for the USA, so it would be expected that in Spain these objects arrive at the store on 02/18/2022 at 01:00 CET. They will also return treasure maps Y buried treasuresan item that was originally introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 8. We at Meristation will report back to you as soon as all of this content is available in-game.

As a curiosity, Tom Holland’s appearance from the Nathan Drake skin will mean that we will have two different Tom Hollands in Fortnite; the first of these was his appearance Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland already arrived at Fortnite in December 2021 as the Spider-Man skin (No Way Home)

Sources: Epic Games, Twitter/Squattingdog