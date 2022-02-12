Fortnite: Where to find an Impostor Team Drill Site in Chapter 3 Season 1

In Fortnite Chapter Three, Season One, you have a ton of activities and quests to complete. Each week, tasks diverse enough to ask you to do multiple things every other day are unlocked.

One of the tasks is to interact with a computer terminal at an impostor team’s drilling site. But those places are not marked on the map, so finding them becomes somewhat difficult.

There are currently four imposter team drill sites in Fortnite. Some were added in early January and their locations have not changed since then. One of them is located east of Pueblo Pesquero, on the small unnamed peninsula. The second is not far away. It is west of Fishing Town and east of Abandoned Sawmill, almost in the middle of the two locations.

The impostor team’s third drill site is located in the southern part of the map. To locate it, you will need to head southeast from Caserío Colesterol until you come across a spot where the area begins to turn into desert and meets the river. There, you should find the third site.

The impostor team’s fourth drill site shouldn’t be too hard to spot, either. Just head south from Creamy Crossing and you should notice it near Puddle Pond (which itself is just west of the Sanctuary).

There is supposed to be a fifth impostor team drill site on the map, but this one has yet to surface.

This article was originally published in English by Mateusz Miter on February 08, 2022.