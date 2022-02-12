‘Fortnite’: So you can jump in a vehicle for 3 seconds and meet the weekly challenge

Mexico City.- One of the challenges in Fortnite Episode 3 Season 1 Week 10 is to get three seconds of time from a jump in the air inside a vehicle. Instead of wasting time building ramps and looking for hills to jump over, there is a very easy way to do it.

Players who go to steel bridge just southwest of Shifty Shafts pcan find some Spider webs go down to the ground. They can then drive any vehicle they wish on them and get shot up into the air. It’s very easy to get three seconds of airtime this way, especially in a standard car or quadcrusher.

And that’s it, a super easy challenge to finish when you know where to go. just land on Coney Crossroads, take a car then head to the bridge for some air.

You can find the rest of the Week 10 challenges below: