Fortnite presents the Rift Tour with Ariana Grande

Fortnite It has become one of the most prominent video games since its arrival more than four years ago. The Epic Games title came as a new battle royale totally different from what we were used to and in a very short time it managed to become a global phenomenon followed by millions of people from all over the world.

Over the years we have seen how the game has known how to update and change based on the community, to create a title that has millions of fans and that has managed to create one of the most exciting competitive systems in which the biggest prizes in esports.

National competitions and world events have allowed thousands of players to become known and professional teams have not hesitated for a second to create their modalities to compete in one of the most outstanding video games of the moment.

Fortnite has not wanted to focus only on the competitive aspect of the game and, over the years, we have seen spectacular events that have continued the history of the battle royale.

The end-of-season events have managed to break all audience records on streaming platforms and such success has allowed the developer to maintain a line in which we have seen the arrival of famous music stars giving concerts virtually.

In addition to individual collaborations, Fortnite has wanted to collaborate with other brands to promote movies and bring their personalized skin to the video game, which, without a doubt, has been a total success on their part.

Among the most outstanding collaborations, we can mention the one that Fortnite made with Marvel to bring the Avengers to the game and that came with new game modes that were widely accepted by the community.

John Wick, Ralph, Batman, Star Wars, Borderland have been other collaborations that have stood out the most within Fortnite and that have allowed the game to give a different touch to the mythical map that has had countless new characters.

The Idol Series has allowed the Epic Games title to create a modality that aims to introduce the most relevant characters in the game. The series kicked off with the well-known gamer ‘Ninja’ becoming the first idol in this series with a custom skin.

In Spain we have been able to see how TheGrefg became one of the new characters in the game, being the first streamer Spanish in having his own skin within the game. Over time we have seen the introduction of new characters and Fortnite has announced a world music star who arrives this weekend with a special tour with concerts.

Ariana Grande is coming to Fortnite as a new idol with their own skins and special items in the store. From the 7th to the 9th of August will take place the Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour with a multitude of concerts that will be held throughout the weekend.

Excuse us, Ariana is coming! Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring @Ariana Grande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET #RiftTourhttps://t.co/1ljUFig39F pic.twitter.com/GDCnr24Wh9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2021

In Spain, these concerts will have different dates than the rest of the countries and the calendar is shown below:

Show 1: Saturday, August 7 at 00:00 CEST

Show 2: Saturday, August 7 at 20:00 CEST

Show 3: Sunday, August 8 at 06:00 CEST

Show 4: Sunday, August 8 at 16:00 CEST

Show 5: Monday, August 9 at 00:00 CEST

The Rift Tour will kick off before Ariana arrives, with experiences revolving around the theme of Fortnite, pairing popular songs with specific moments based on in-game elements.

Make way, Ariana has arrived! Fortnite presents the Rift Tour of @Ariana Grande on August 6 at 17:00 MX / 19:00 AR. #RiftTour https://t.co/80Fy1CUenW pic.twitter.com/hnZlbhcJQT — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) August 1, 2021

Due to the large crowd of people that usually enter these events, the developer has announced all players to enter the game one hour before the event begins due to the possible collapse of the servers. Additionally, the Rift Tour queue will be available 30 minutes before each event.

The Ariana Grande skin comes with additional content that can be obtained in the Fortnite store, where we can find the Ariana Grande Outfit and its variant ‘Ariana Grande goddess of the Crack’. It will also feature a ‘Piggy Smallz’ backpacking accessory and an emote called ‘Floticornio’.

Smile is beamin’, outfit is gleamin’ the @Ariana Grande Outfit and Bundle are in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/gqDBuSlQuK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 5, 2021

It should be noted that it will also have an exclusive pickaxe called ‘Mazo de 7 Carats’ and its Ariete de Ariana variant.