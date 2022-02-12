Forever Young! Avril Lavigne revealed her secret to maintaining her youthful glow

U.S-. It seems like not a day has passed since avril lavigne began his successful career with the iconic 2002 single, complicated. The star’s followers do not understand how she manages to keep a face as fresh at 37 as if she were still 17 years old. Finally, the artist revealed her secret, although she does not seem to be very reliable.

Lavigne spoke to the media The Sun and revealed to them the key to maintaining their youthful glow. “My secret, I’m going to tell everyone, is green juice and beer,” said the artist in an interview published on Thursday, February 10. Thanks to this, the artist has been able to keep her face glowing while she works hard together with Travis Barker in the making of their seventh studio album, Love Sux.

In November, Lavigne celebrated his union with the record company DTA Recordswhich belongs to Travis Barker. “Since then I’ve been working with him, it’s been a lot of fun. He’s the president of my record company, which is as cool as it gets,” the artist said, noting that working with Barker’s bandmate Mark Hoppus on one of his new tracks was an experience she’ll cherish forever.

“It was a great honor to work with Mark because I used to listen to Blink when I was very young. I don’t get nervous because I’m just thinking about the song and giving it my all. But working with Mark, I was like, ‘Okay, this is crazy,'” he explained. Lavigne. The star released his latest album in 2019Head Above Water, which is inspired by his fight against Lyme disease.

According to sources, “Travis Barker is really guiding her and giving her great advice and also using his contacts to collaborate and work with her.” The boyfriend of Lavigne, Mod Sun, has also been a great inspiration in her new project and has played an important role in helping her with her music. The pair collaborated on several songs, including a stripped-down acoustic version of their hit flamesas well as the acoustic version of bite me.