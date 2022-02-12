FIFA sanctions Honduras for qualifying match against Mexico

The International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA) sanctioned the Selection of Honduras for the match against Mexico of March 27, from the octagonal of the Concacaf qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022reported the Federation of the Central American country.

The Executive Committee of the National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras (Fenafuth) indicated in a statement that Fifa imposed a double sanction consisting of the closure of the stands of the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium, in San Pedro Sula, in northern Honduras, and a fine equivalent to about 76 thousand dollars.

The double sanction It is due to the “unfortunate behavior of a group of fans during the game played on January 30 against the El Salvador team, in the preliminary round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup,” adds the official information.

Fenafuth also indicated that “through the corresponding channels it will exercise its right of appeal, however, it regrets that behaviors inappropriate against our players, officials and the fans themselves, Honduran soccer is affected again with heavy fines and the closure of the stadium”.

He also strongly condemned “all these behaviors of racial and gender discrimination and any action or expression that harms the human dignity and good customs, regretting that Honduran soccer is once again punished for the inappropriate behavior of a group of fans.”

The Honduran national team, led by Colombian Hernán Darío “Bolillo” Gómez since last October, is last in the octagonal classification of the Concacaf with three points, balance of three draws and eight defeats.

On March 24, Honduras they will play a visit against Panama, on the 27th at home against Mexico and will close on the 30th facing Jamaica as a visitor.

The eliminatory for the circuit of the Concacaf It is headed by Canada with 25 integers, followed by the United States (21), Mexico (21), Panama (17), Costa Rica (16), El Salvador (9) and Jamaica (7).

