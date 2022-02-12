Exercise, immune reinforcement – Millennium Group

There is scientific evidence that suggests that exercise is a key factor in enhancing the effect of some immunotherapies. The practice of exercise makes positive changes in hormone levels, inflammation and immune function. The 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine went to two researchers who worked on new therapies for cancer and exercise. This relationship had never been studied before. The specialists came to see a reduction of up to 60% in incidence and growth of certain specific tumors in rats that exercised during their immunotherapy treatments. One of the explanations is that the increased movement of blood in the body would cause the immune cells involved to move and find the cancerous bodies to attack them. Scientists propose that exercise is not only desirable, but that it directly increases the body’s effectiveness in fighting certain types of cancer.

Recent studies have shown that taking a long brisk walk, jogging or riding a bike enhances the effect of the covid or influenza vaccine. According to this study, published in the NY Times, which involved 70 people and about 80 mice, scientists looked at antibody responses after either the flu shot or two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and found that people who exercised for 90 minutes after the injection produced more antibodies than those who did not. The extra immune boost, which should help reduce the risk of getting seriously ill, did not seem to trigger an increase in side effects. On the other hand, extreme exercise could lower our immunity. Marathon runners frequently get sick, and lab mice that run to exhaustion tend to become more susceptible to the flu than sedentary ones.

Is there a correct ‘dose’ of exercise? 45 minutes is not enough, consult the expert.

Ignatius Cardona