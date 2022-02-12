Exatlón México: This was Doris’s strategy that almost cost Mati Álvarez a blow to the face

The Exathlon Mexico it is getting more and more close, the Reds are the ones who are on fire and with a good streak, already in the second series for survival, the final shot consisted of pulling a rope and putting the hoops in a mailbox, in fact that’s how it was Doris’s strategy that almost cost Mati Álvarez a blow to the face.

The Reds already have two Blues in the next Elimination Duel, that is why in the Duel for Permanence the athletes had to choose their rivals who were easier to win, one of them was Nataly who chose Doris.

The tension within the program between Reds and Blues is increasing more and more, since Ximena Duggan complained that Ana Lago did not run, but it is important to note that Ave Fénix cannot run due to a knee injury.

How was Doris’s shot that almost cost Mati Álvarez a blow?

In the second series for the Duel for Survival, Doris ran against Nataly Gutiérrez, but the person who had to be in the mailbox to prevent the blue athlete from putting the hoops, was Matt Alvarez.

In said final shot, Doris threw a hoop which almost hit him in the face. Matiin the end Bulldozer took the point and when he got to the bench with his teammates he said that the shot against the Terminator had only been on purpose, with the aim of distracting her, and it did work.

Ximena Duggan vs. Ana Lago

In that same circuit, Ximena Duggan claimed the reason why Ana Lago did not run, despite knowing that Ave Fénix’s physical condition is not optimal to compete, but the drummer’s anger was that it was always in the mailbox, something which Duggy didn’t like.

Ana Lago replied that the rules are the rules and that they had to be followed and that’s it, but users on social networks have said that if Ave Fénix cannot compete, it should leave the program just as Loco Arreola did in the past season.

In fact, the Reds said that those who gave the order for Ana Lago to move the lid of the mailbox were the high command of the Exathlon Mexico.

This was Mati Álvarez’s injury

On the other hand, Mati Álvarez gave the point but when he finished it he threw himself to the ground and pointed out that his right knee was very injured, immediately afterwards he was transferred to the hospital. Since going down the ramp her joint went backwards.

If the Terminator were to leave the program due to injury, this loss would be very hard for the Reds, since Mati is one of the most effective in the Exathlon Mexico.

