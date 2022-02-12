Exatlón México: Evelyn gives Mati a ring and rumors of her infatuation grow

In recent days, it has circulated on social networks rumor that the multi-champion of the Exathlon Mexico, Mati AlvarezI was in love with Evelyn Pebbleit is not a secret that the athletes have a very close bond, but now the delivery of a ring It would feed more assumptions.

Mati has been single for a year after ending her last relationship at the end of the fourth season of the reality show, now she lives with Aristeo Cázares and shares a jewelry business with Evelynhowever, there are those who claim that Álvarez is looking for something else with Guijarroeven though she has a boyfriend.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker