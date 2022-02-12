Exatlón México: Evelyn gives Mati a ring and rumors of a crush grow

In recent days, it has circulated on social networks rumor that the multi-champion of the Exathlon Mexico, Mati AlvarezI was in love with Evelyn Pebbleit is not a secret that the athletes have a very close bond, but now the delivery of a ring It would feed more assumptions.

Mati has been single for a year after ending her last relationship at the end of the fourth season of the reality show, now she lives with Aristeo Cázares and shares a jewelry business with Evelynhowever, there are those who claim that Álvarez is looking for something else with Guijarroeven though she has a boyfriend.

And according to the El Megafono channel, these rumors would grow After a peculiar moment in Mexico All Star Exathlon: Evelyn returned to the fight after being absent after receiving a blow and you can see a small moment in which throws a ring to Mati, then the Terminator picks it up and doesn’t hesitate to put it on.

However, there are also fans on social networks who claim that it is merely a very strong friendship, although anything could happen as long as there is no official announcement of those involved.

How was Mati Álvarez’s injury at Exatlón México?

Evelyn Guijarro returned to compete in the Exatlón México, but now Mati Álvarez suffered a spectacular injury: In the program on Friday, February 11, you can see how her knee bends, precisely when she was facing her great friend, so she left the camp in an ambulance.

At the moment the seriousness of the injury has not been revealed, so there is uncertainty about the continuity of Mati in the sixth season of the program hosted by Antonio Rosique.