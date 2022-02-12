Exathlon All Star: This was the strong discussion between Duggan and Ana Lago

Ximena Duggan She is one of the most seasoned competitors in the history of Exathlon Mexicoher level of competition has led her to be among the best in reality, and for this reason, she was chosen to compete within the Exathlon All Star.

However, in each of the presentations in which he has competed, he has generated controversy, especially for being a very honest person and never keeping what he thinks to himself, an action that in the two seasons in which he has participated has brought him various conflicts with his teammates. , specifically with the opposites.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker