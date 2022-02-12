Exathlon All Star: This was the strong discussion between Duggan and Ana Lago

Ximena Duggan She is one of the most seasoned competitors in the history of Exathlon Mexicoher level of competition has led her to be among the best in reality, and for this reason, she was chosen to compete within the Exathlon All Star.

However, in each of the presentations in which he has competed, he has generated controversy, especially for being a very honest person and never keeping what he thinks to himself, an action that in the two seasons in which he has participated has brought him various conflicts with his teammates. , specifically with the opposites.

Related news

Exathlon All Star It started in an exciting way and the battles maintain the quality and the extreme fight in each of the competitors, after his arrival, Duggan has tried to give everything, for which he has had to face the rival team, even his own passion has caused him to Face words with your opponents, as has happened with Zudickey or Heber.

On this occasion, the blue competitor claimed Ana Lago for having participated in the survival, despite being injured, who prevented Duggan from adding a point, a fact that caused controversy between the two, facing an argument.

Related news

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information

JAL