everything you need to know about the halftime show

The Super Bowl final will be held this Sunday in the city of Los Angeles, where everything is ready to host the US sporting event most often in the world.

Although the highlight of the Super Bowl is the football, the halftime show (halftime) is not far behind. Eminem and Snoop Dogg lead the musical poster of the intermission of the Super Bowl 2022, an event as long-awaited as the sports event itself and that has had memorable moments throughout history such as those starring Michael Jackson, Prince, U2, Janet Jackson or the Barranquilla singer Shakira.

The commercials also top the list of the most anticipated, since well-known brands from around the world decide to pay millions of dollars to have a space of minutes in this event, which could be seen by nearly 100 million people in real time, not counting the visits that will reach during the days after the event.

One that attracted attention, especially in Colombia and specifically in Barranquillawas the commercial of the multinational AT&T made by Sofia Vergara and Melissa Borgeboth from the capital of the Atlantic.