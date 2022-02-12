Everything you need to know about the Date 5 match at Akron Stadium

Chivas de Guadalajara will play this Saturday, February 12, at the borders for Date 5 of the Closing Tournament 2022 and we present you the details you need to know.

Chivas de Guadalajara will have their third home game in of TClausura 2022 orneo at Akron Stadium receiving the UANL Tigers in a duel that will be a litmus test for the strategist Marcelo Michel Leano, who is obliged to maintain the results, after the important 3-1 victory they achieved last Wednesday visiting Bravos de Juárez for Matchday 4.

For the young strategist there will be no tomorrow and game by game will have to show that the board he was not wrong to keep him in office to continue with the project of the Sacred Flock, which gives him greater responsibility to meet expectations and that the rojiblanco team also has a much better performance than in the Shout Mexico Tournament Opening 2021 where they were eliminated in Repechage, hence the importance of defeating the felines this afternoon who have in Miguel Herrera one of the main executioners of the rojiblancos.

1. Schedule

Chivas vs. Tigres in the commitment of Date 5 of the new campaign named Closing Tournament 2022, It will begin at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time this Saturday, February 22, 2022.

2. Stadium

The Sacred Flock will be local this afternoon in the third meeting of the contest at the Akron Stadium, which will be able to hold 60% of the capacity.

3. Referee

The whistle that will carry the actions of the match will be Jorge Antonio Perez Duran accompanied on the bands by Karen Janett Martinez and Manuel Alfonso Martinez while as the fourth official to beto Edgar Allan Morales and in the VAR they will meet Marco Antonio Ortis and Fabrice Plancon-Jallet

4. Uniform

At the local Chivas de Guadalajara will wear their stellar uniform with the jersey or t-shirt in red and white with the sleeves in navy blue and the shorts in navy blue, while the socks on this occasion will be red.

5. Transmission

Chivas vs. Tigres will be broadcast on open television on Azteca Siete and TUDN for all of Mexico. While for the United States, the meeting can be seen on Telemundo Deportes and also on the Chivas TV platform. You can follow the details in Flock Passion.