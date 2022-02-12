Every Time Tom Holland Revealed Marvel Spoilers

Tom Holland is famous for being the last and most recent interpreter of Spider-Man, and is also known as “the king of spoilers”. In this opportunity, we tell you what were the times in which Zendaya’s boyfriend revealed content of Marvel and we share everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

Tom Holland and the spoilers: each of the blunders

Spider-Man and space

The times when Tom Holland revealed spoilers there were so many that the contexts are also very varied. On this occasion, the young Briton was visiting Jimmy Kimmel’s program with colleagues from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Robert Downey Jr.

When they were talking about them sometimes being sent bogus scripts, Tom pointed out that he had read one in which the spider superhero went into space. Of course, he never imagined that it was a real script.

Sequels 2 and 3

After the success of the first new version of spider-man, the arrival of a sequel was something that many expected. However, Zendaya’s boyfriend went even further, since in an interview he expressed that he was happy with the possibility of playing Spider Man in two more movies.

The result of this was a new spoilerssince no one knew there would be a third installment of Marvel centered on this superhero.

The title of the second film

Also related to the second film, in a personal video Holland he was happy to announce that he already had the script in his hands. What she never took into account was that the title of the film could be read on the tablet (Spider-Man: Far From Home, known in Spanish as Lejos de casa). In conclusion, another headache for those responsible for Marvel.

infinity war poster

It’s one of the spoilers funnier for the spectators, due to the absurdity of the context. It all started with Tom Holland recording an “unboxing” video, one of those in which people open packages, boxes and gifts for the first time to share their impressions.

What the interpreter found was the poster of what was then the new film by Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War. Moments later, she noticed that the box in question said “Confidential: Do Not Share.” Tom quickly realized the mistake he had made and cut the recording. But it was too late.

Spider-Man and the lake.

In an interview, the great figure of Marvel He was sharing his impressions about the work of stuntmen. Without realizing it, she stated that on one occasion one had “ended up in a lake”, and soon they made her notice that he had screwed up again. “Yes: Spider-Man falls into a lake at one point,” said the actor, who apparently can’t handle his genius.

