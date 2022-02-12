Ester Expósito pays tribute to Megan Fox by burning her tongue with her costume | Big Bang

Esther Exposito She is one of the most beloved Spanish actresses of her generation. At just 21 years old, the artist can boast of being one of the best-known faces in our country. And all thanks to the success of Elite!

In fact, Ester is one of the most beloved faces on the red carpet. And it is that the young woman always surprises with her incredible looks. But not everything is going to be going to exclusive parties and posing in photocalls. Not much less! Ester also knows how to enjoy herself with her friends. Thus, like so many young people, The actress has attended a Halloween party this weekend. And yes, we have a costume!

Ester has gone to a costume party. And what has she dressed herself? A true classic from the late 2000’s. Nothing more and nothing less than Jennifer’s Body. This is one of Megan Fox’s first films. Ester has dressed up as the protagonist, a popular girl who devours some of the high school students.

With a brunette wig, a pink sweatshirt with hearts and a top of the same color, Ester has surprised her fans by reproducing one of the scenes. In the 2009 film, Megan Fox’s character burns her tongue with the fire of a lighter without causing any kind of burn. She must remember that she was a demon. In this way, Ester has done the same in a video that she has uploaded to her Instagram account. Don’t do it at home!

A party where Miguel Bernardeau was also present

As we have seen on her Instagram account, Miguel Bernardeau was also at the Halloween party attended by Ester. The actor, who was also in Elite, has posed in one of the photos that Ester has shared.

Without a doubt, we love seeing these reunions between the protagonists of Elite. And it is that there are fewer and fewer students of the first generation of Las Encinas.