Enjoy Valentine’s Day in the company of someone special and with Movistar Play movies

Lime.- Alone or alone on Valentine’s Day? This February 14, invite your best friend, your girlfriend or even your “crush” and have a great time with the most romantic and fun films in the Movistar Play catalogue, all available at NO ADDITIONAL COST for Movistar customers.

This Valentine’s Day enjoy:

Silver Linings Playbook: The Light Side of Life (Romance)

After losing his home, his job and his wife, Pat spends eight months in a psychiatric hospital and ends up living with his parents again. Just when he has decided to rebuild his life and stay positive he meets Tiffany, a mysterious woman who has problems of her own. Soon an unexpected bond develops between the two and they begin to see the positive side of things together. Now available.

La La Land (Musical)

Mia, a young aspiring actress who works as a waitress while attending castings, and Sebastian, a jazz pianist who makes a living playing in seedy joints, fall in love, but their great ambition to reach the top of their artistic careers threatens. with separating them. Now available.

Like water for chocolate (Drama – Romance)

Story of love and gastronomy set in Mexico at the beginning of the 20th century. Two young people madly in love, Tita (Lumi Cavazos) and Pedro (Marco Leonardi), have to give up their love because Mama Elena (Regina Torne) decides that Tita, as the youngest of her daughters, should remain single to take care of her in her old age. . Now available.

Friends With Benefits (Romantic Comedy)

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis star in this endearing romantic comedy as a couple of friends who try to defy the clichés of love. Tired of romantic frustrations, Dylan and Jamie try a “logical” move: enjoy their mutual attraction without becoming emotionally involved, something that will be easier said than done. Now available.

The Woman of My Nightmares (Romantic Comedy)

In this hilarious comedy from the Farelly Brothers, Eddie (Ben Stiller) marries the seemingly fabulous Lila (Malin Akerman), but the two barely know each other. During their honeymoon, Eddie discovers the toxic and unrestrained personality of his new wife and sneaks out to date Miranda (Michelle Monaghan), a guest at the same hotel with whom he begins a secret affair. Now available.

Grease (Comedy – Musical)

The quintessential musical comedy for lovers of classic cinema. Set in the late 1950s, Danny Zuko and Sandy Olson reunite after vacation. However, Danny is pressured by an image of a womanizer that he has maintained in front of the entire school. Now, Sandy must overcome more than one problem to turn her summer love into a forever one. Now available.

Crazy April Sky (National Comedy)

April, a mysterious woman with a particular philosophy of life, meets Bruno, who is amazed by her. He decides to put everything aside, including her job and her girlfriend, without suspecting the real reasons why she lives with her back to the world. Now available.

