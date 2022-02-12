End to the era of Raúl ‘el Potro’ Gutiérrez in Real España of Honduras

The board of directors of the aurinegro team decided to dismiss the Mexican, after losing the first four games of the local championship

HONDURAS — The Mexican Raul ‘el Potro’ Gutierrez will have to look for a new team, after being dismissed from the Royal Spainfrom Honduras, after a championship start to forget.

The leadership of the Aurinegro team reported on the decision this Friday, in a statement published on their social networks, just one day after Real Spain lost the Sampedrano derby against marathon (2-0), at the Olympic Stadium.

“We have reached an agreement to terminate the contract with Professor Raúl Gutiérrez and his coaching staff. We thank everyone for their commitment and work done in our institution”, the club said.

Gutiérrez arrived in January 2021 to take charge of the team, after the resignation of the Uruguayan Ramiro Martínez. He managed to reach the final of the 2021 Opening Tournament, but lost both games of the series against Olimpia.

At the start of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, Real España has lost the first four games, totaling six consecutive losses. Something that ‘the Professors’ had not suffered in their history.

Gutiérrez’s dismissal occurs, despite the fact that the Mexican, champion in the 2011 Under-17 World Cuphad recently signed a renewal for two tournaments.