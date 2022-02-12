Eminem and Rihanna were going to participate in Mad Max: Fury Road!

Eminem and Rihanna were originally considered for roles in the film Mad Max: Fury Road

In a new book titled Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road, the writer Kyle Buchanan revealed some curious facts about the movie of the 2015 starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. According to the publication obtained by NME, the director George Miller I was looking for Marshall Mathers, also know as Eminem already the singer Rihanna to star in his acclaimed project.

“The entire selection process for Max took about a year. Essentially, we were talking about all the actors in the world and having very deep conversations about the benefits of someone famous or unknown in the role of Mad Max.”

While looking for the actresses who would give life to the five wives of Colonel Joe Moore with which furious escape in your War Rig, Miller arranged a meeting with Rihanna to tell him about the project that he finally did not accept.

“Actors are usually dressed very casually, but boy, did Rihanna look amazing when she walked in. I’m not sure she was aware of the content of the film, so she dressed as Rihanna, which was the right thing to do.”

Eminem replacing Tom Hardy

For his part, the storyboard artist Mark Sexton, explained that the production suggested Eminem for the main character who finally took Tom Hardy. “This is something I don’t hear much about and George never admits to, but I have a very, very, very strong memory of George talking about Eminem to Max.”.

Miller had been thinking about making Fury Road since 1987, but it wasn’t until 2007, when he was filming Happy Feet, that the project caught a second wind. And now he says that at that moment he approached the deceased brittany muphy to ask the chances of the rapper starring in his cyberpunk dystopia:

“Eminem had done 8 Mile and I thought it was really interesting. I thought: He has that quality. We had done Happy Feet with the late Brittany Murphy, and she had done 8 Mile, so I asked her what he was like and if it would be something really interesting for him. She had no reservations about saying what a wonderful talent he has.” George Miller

However, when the singer was offered the role, he showed no interest because he did not want to leave the United States to film the movie in Australia because “He just didn’t want to leave his house” exclaimed the director. He then said that maybe the project would have been afloat if it had been filmed somewhere else on US soil. “I think he was under the impression that if he could do it outside of his home state, he would have been willing to do it.Miller stated.

At the end, Sexton commented that the production made the right decision in choosing Tom Hardy for the role of Max because, in his words: “I’m kind of relieved it didn’t happen. I mean, Eminem, really? A completely different style. I think the feminist undertone of Fury Road would have been affected if he had taken the role.”

Fury Road It was praised upon its release and won six Academy Awards. Now a new movie is in the works centered on furious, with the star of queen’s gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy playing the lead Furious.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?