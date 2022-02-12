Eminem and Rihanna were considered for the film

Mad Max: Fury Road It is one of the most important post-apocalyptic films in the history of cinema. The leading roles in that feature film were occupied by Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron Y Nicholas Hoult. However, quite unexpected details about the potential cast that its producers had in mind before filming came to light recently.

According to Vulture, in a new book by Kyle Buchanan titled Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road talks in detail about the different celebrities who auditioned to act in such a production. Within them, Eminem and Rihanna.

In this text, the author explains that filmmaker George Miller and casting director Ronna Kress they took very seriously the task of choosing the cast of that fiction: “The entire process of selecting Max took about a year.” Later, a statement from Kress is quoted in which she explains: “Essentially, we were talking about all the actors in the world and had deep conversations about the benefits of having someone famous or unknown in the role of Mad Max.”

Then Miller himself narrates what happened to the interpreter of hits like “Umbrella” when they were about to choose the five wives with whom Fury was escaping in his War Rig:

“The actors are usually dressed very casually, but boy, did Rihanna look stunning when she walked in. I’m not sure she was aware of the content of the movie, so she dressed as Rihanna, which was the right thing to do.” “.

In another passage of the book, Mark Sexton, the storyboard artist, also recalled how interested Miller was in Eminem playing Max Rockatansky.: “This is something I don’t hear much about and George never admits to, but I have a very, very, very strong memory of George talking about Eminem to Max.”

In this regard, the Australian director said: “[Eminem] have done 8 Mile and I found it really interesting, I thought, it has that ability. We did the first of Happy Feet with the late Brittany Murphy, and she had acted in 8 Mile, so I asked him what he was like and if this would be something interesting for him. She had no reservations about saying how talented he was.”

Finally, the rapper did not want to accept the role as he had no intention of going to film away from home for so many months. On that matter, Sexton added: “I’m kind of glad it didn’t happen. Eminem, really? (…) The feminist story behind ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ could have taken quite a few hammerings if he had played that role.”