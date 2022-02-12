Eiza González and Ariana DeBose, among the stars of Global Movie Day

This content was published on February 12, 2022 – 02:51

Los Angeles (USA), Feb 11 (EFE).- Latin actresses Eiza González and Ariana DeBose, and filmmaker Patricia Cardoso (“Real Women Have Curves”) are some of the stars who will star in the third edition of the Global Movie Day, a celebration of cinema organized by the Hollywood Academy.

The event, promoted by the institution that awards the Oscars, will also feature Halle Berry, Jason Blum, Cher, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Rodriguez, JK Simmons, Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, Diane Warren, Marlon Wayans and Reese Witherspoon, among others.

The guests will share various contents with the public through social networks to warm up engines for the 94th edition of the awards, which will be held on March 27.

“This day was created by the Academy for moviegoers around the world to celebrate their favorite movies and engage with Academy members and other filmmakers on social media,” the institution said in a statement.

Global Movie Day celebrated its first edition on February 8, 2020, just one day before the 92nd edition of the Oscars, but the last two years have consolidated this digital event that tries to promote attendance at theaters, greatly reduced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Academy hopes that Global Movie Day will consolidate itself as a meeting between artists, filmmakers and the public, and for this it asked social network users to use the hashtag #GlobalMovieDay on that day. EFE

