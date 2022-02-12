Drinking blood, masochistic jewelry and other strange rituals of love between Hollywood couples

Celebrity couples have made particular displays of love such as Megan Fox, Angelina Jolie and more Photo: Special Infobae

Around couple relationships there are multiple customs and actions that each one gives its own meaning and intention, and this varies depending on the religion, beliefs or intimacy that people profess. However, when couples they are more mediatic because of their name or their trajectory, they influence in a different way and even cause magazine scandals.

The famous Hollywood stars are not so different when it comes to thinking or doing something unusual, and within their rituals there are also those that serve to give a favorable boost to their close relationships. And precisely, because they belong to the artistic world, their actions attract more attention when the names of Megan FoxBritney SpearsAngelina Joliewithin the controversy.

It was at the beginning of the present 2022, that the medium of the show was surprised by the commitment of the beautiful actress, Megan Fox with Machine Gun Kellyand which began in mid-2021. However, the most surprising thing about the declaration of marriage and that caught the attention of the entertainment world was what was detailed by the British newspaper TheSun.

Megan Fox receives a “masochistic” engagement ring from her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, after both drank each other’s blood (Photo: @meganfox / IG)

And it is that the British portal shared with the followers of the American actress that one of the commitment rituals that the couple followed was to drink the blood of the other, thus giving way to a ritual so that your relationship can last. Added to this, the ring awarded by MGK it was designed to cause you pain if you try to remove the ring, well the band is made of thorns.

Another of the great relationships that marked the American entertainment world was that of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmesand not only because they are two of the most famous celebrities in Hollywood, but because a large number of stories were generated around this union, such as, that their marriage was a contract arranged by Scientologya religious current of which the actor of Mission Impossible.

Various media reported that during the nuptials, a ritual was carried out that began when Tom and Katie they swore fealty in front of a silver crucifix; then exchange the rings. At the T-shaped altar, he presented her with three characteristic symbols of her faith: a pot, a cat, and a comb.

It was in 2012, that the 43-year-old interpreter requested the divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and requested custody of the girl.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise broke up their marriage in 2012 Photo: MSN/ShowBizz Daily

Later, the clauses of the divorce papers were exposed by the portal OnlineRadarand from them it emerged that Katie could not mention Tom in the media or show herself as a couple in the five years after the breakup, as well as that Suri was never going to be linked to Scientology, even if that meant breaking the rules of the Church.

Other couples who caused surprise by the use of blood was Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, their relationship was brief but intense and for years the rumor spread that both carried the other’s blood on their necks, until the actor clarified it:

“Angie came home one day with a kit of lockets that are used to make necklaces with your grandmother’s photo, or something like that and that you wear around your neck. That’s what it was. She bought two of those. We were apart a lot because she was doing ‘Tomb Raider.’ We were at opposite ends we rarely saw each other she thought it would be interesting and romantic if we cut our fingers a little with a razor blade, smeared our fused blood on the medallions and wore them around our necks, as you wear your son or daughter’s baby hair in one. The same thing. That’s why we wore quart vials of blood around our necks. (Laughter) And we were vampires and we lived in a dungeon ”jokingly concluded the actor with whom she was married from 2000 to 2003.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton were married for three years. Photo: (The Grosby Group)

Later Angelina Jolie was with Brad Pitt for 12 years. and it was in September 2016 that Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, which was finalized until 2019. However, during the long legal journey, both actors tried everything to continue in marriage.

It was during 2017, when the legal battle had already begun, that both renowned artists wanted to save their marriage and, half a year before their separation, They visited a Thai monk in Cambodia to seal their union in a curious way.

According Daily Mail and the BBC, the couple turned to a Thai monk, named Ajarn Noo Kanpai who is, curiously, the couple’s trusted tattoo artist and who for a long time has impregnated his art on the artists’ bodies in 2003 and 2004.

Angelina Jolie and the tattoos she got to save her marriage to Bard Pitt (Grosby Group)

On that occasion he wanted to immortalize the interpreter of Eternals (2021) a huge tattoo on his back loaded with symbols, geometric patterns and figures whose meaning is only known by the protagonists and some expert voices, who attribute it to the eternal union of marriage

Inscriptions, geometric patterns and animal figures can be seen on them. The method used by the Thai based in that ancient city was ancient: used steel bars with surgical needlesvery far from the instruments used by professional tattoo artists today.

Now some artists too link people or animals to their eccentric customs or rituals. It was on December 11, 2010 that Nicole Richie and Joel Madden They got married and resorted to an iconic ritual that to this day is still present in the memory of the followers of the renowned American fashion designer.

An elephant is transported to Lionel Richie’s house, hours before his daughter Nicole’s wedding on December 11, 2010 Photo: El País/@GTRES

Within her wedding, the iconic American celebrity was attended by Good Charlotte, Benji Madden, Samantha Ronson, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale and Khloe Kardashian. However, the most special assistant and unique was an elephant for good luck.

Other performers who could not miss was Britney Spears who has always stood out for his eccentric decisions and strange customs.

On this occasion, after being married to her friend Jason Alexander for 24 hours, he married again a few hours later with his friend and dancer Kevin Federline and they were married in a private house in the area of Los Angeles on September 22, 200Four.

The fleeting relationship between Britney Spears and Kevin-Federline @Infobae

The most striking thing about this was when, during a meeting, the actress decided to get married without prior notice and only surprisingly notifying her friends that a wedding would take place. Some of those closest to her remember that when they arrived at a house to what they thought was a party, it ended up being an engagement party, the guests found some letters: “!Surprise! We are delighted to welcome you to our wedding ceremony tonight!”.

