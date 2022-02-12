Don’t Look Up and the Work of Adam McKay

I want to die peacefully in my sleep, like my grandfather, not screaming in terror like his passengers.

The tape shown now on Netflix, which is about a meteorite about to crash into the Earth, serves as a pretext to write about its creator, the master of comedy, Adam McKay, who has made both frivolous comedies and frontal criticism of capitalism.

MIRAGE AND “INTELLIGENT HUMOR”

In 2018, HBO launched its hit series Successioncreated by Jesse Armstrong and produced by the great comedy pairing of Will Ferrell, actor/producer/screenwriter, and Adam McKay, director/producer/screenwriter—together they co-own the website Funny or Die. I watched it thinking it was a comedy series, but was disappointed to find that it was a melodrama about the American upper classes. The series is great, but the irony is so subtle that it goes almost unnoticed; a good predisposition is needed to catch it.

For me, the best comedy filmmakers today are Peter Farrelly, Todd Phillips and Adam McKay. All three have been Oscar winners, which —great paradox— implies a loss of comedy, since their comedy became profound and elitist, especially if we compare their award-winning works with those that made them mythical: Green Book (Farrelly) vs. A couple of idiots, the woman of my nightmares Y crazy about mary; The guason (Phillips) against the saga of Happened yesterday?; Vice (McKay) vs. Dad Wars, Spare Cops, Speed ​​Freak and To Hell with the News.

McKay wanted to show that he can also make films with social commitment (he had suggested it in spare cops, putting unnecessary graphics about fraud in the final credits). There is also his documentary This giant beast that is the global economy (can be viewed on Amazon Prime), the big betabout the financial crisis of 2007 and Vicebased on the biography of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

By making social criticism and reducing irony to an almost faithful imitation of reality, jokes are hidden. He runs the risk of looking like Woody Allen, Pedro Almodóvar and Peter Jackson, who by turning artistic they lost grace

FIVE YEARS IN SIX MONTHS

Warning: they are coming spoilers. In order not to frustrate surprises, I recommend reading this chapter after seeing the movie (although I don’t reveal the essentials).

David Bowie’s legendary song “Five Years” describes humanity’s reactions to the knowledge that the Earth will be destroyed in five years; in Don’t look up, 2021) the term is reduced to six months. In the song, humans go into a tragic catharsis; in the film, everyone is still encapsulated in the internet, social networks and television. More than resignation, it is a genuine unconsciousness, which seems natural to the viewer. Here, McKay’s subtle irony finds its reflection in reality, since the absurd coincides with the current individualistic encapsulation.

Two university astronomers (Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio) try to convince the president of the United States (Meryl Streep) to do something to stop the meteor from hitting Earth. She and her son (Jonah Hill) are more concerned with rebounding in the elections, before teaming up with billionaire Peter Isherwell, mix of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk (Mark Rylance), owner of Bash, a company that wants to obtain precious metals from the meteorite.

It is not the first film that exhibits the supremacy of political and economic power over scientists concerned with human survival (Dante’s Peak, by Roger Donaldson, is exemplary). What makes this one special is that the theme is not apocalyptic destruction but the ego, exhibited in the way various characters deal with mass death—Ariana Grande makes an excellent caricature of herself.

The film points out the lack of solidarity, empathy and commitment, but there are no pleasant characters —even the most positive ones are disliked because they are false— and the viewer does not find anyone to identify with. Clichés also abound and in my opinion it could have been shorter. It has in its favor that it is funny, with good jokes, the main thing in a comedy.

WHERE IS WILL FERRELL?

Now that McKay has attracted the spotlight, I take the opportunity to recommend the best of his work (accessible on Netflix and Amazon Prime). In tandem with Ferrell she made an excellent comedy of crazy black humor, which daringly crosses the swamp of bad taste, without staining its plumage. In the first place, I highlight the series of the fictitious journalist from a 1970s newscast, Ron Burgundy, and his reporters. freak: Anchorman and Anchorman 2. For its part, Cops of replacement has the merit of dealing lightly, with overtones of action comedy, fraud and pension theft. Ferrell and Mark Whalberg are desktop cops who hit the streets. The same couple stars daddy’s warabout an adoptive father who competes against the biological one for the affection of his son.

My father’s house It is a gringo satire of Mexican cinema and is spoken entirely in Spanish. It is perhaps the best film of the Diego Luna and Gael García dumbbell (after And Your Mother Too). You can tell they really had fun playing their characters.

Finally, what with Don’t Look Up, McKay found the balance between the crude joke and the corrosive criticism, supported by a successful cast and magnificent performances. I hope it continues down that path.