dolphin predicts who will win next sunday

Dolphin Nick predicts that the Bengals team will come out the winner next Sunday. Photo: Reuters

For him Super Bowl LVI this Sunday, February 13 There are some strange bets, but also the world of predictions is everywhere.

Such is the case of a dolphin in an aquarium in Florida, United States, which has made its prediction for the Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams of this weekend.

TO Nick, a rescued bottlenose dolphin, you were given a choice between two signs affixed to the outside of your tank; one carried the logo of Los Angeles Rams and the other of Cincinnati Bengals and after a brief moment of deliberation, Nick drafted the Bengals.

Fans of the Ohio-based soccer team can take that as a good sign considering that Nick has a history of 7 successful picks in 9 previous sports predictions.

Nick is a rescue housed at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Fans can find out if the dolphin has made another correct prediction when the Bengals face the Rams in the Super Bowl next Sunday.

This is how the teams got to Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals stunned the Kansas City Chiefs by beating them 27-24 in the American Conference, while Los Angeles Rams they eliminated the San Francisco 49ers for the National 20-17, leaving the favorites out of the 2022 Super Bowl.

Cincinnati will try to win the super bowl for the first time since the club began play in 1968. They lost twice to San Francisco, in 1982 and 1989.

While the Rams aspire to a second Super Bowl after harvested in 2000 and after losing three finals in 1980, 2002, 2019.

Super Bowl LVI Halftime

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show has generated great expectations because it will bring together some of the great exponents of hip hop such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

A couple of weeks ago they released a trailer that shows how, through some masterful chess moves, the poster was formed for the halftime show that will take place at the SoFi Stadium in the city of Los Angeles next Sunday.