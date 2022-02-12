Doja Cat joins Ariana Grande and The Weeknd on her new album

Doja Cat delights her fans with new songs full of rhythm, flow and lots of fun for everyone; in addition to having the participation of artists such as Ariana Grande who collaborated on very special songs for ‘Planet Her’.

In 2019, Doja Cat premiere ‘Hot Pink’, an album that gave us great successes like ‘streets’ or ‘Say So’being very popular songs that launched this rapper American; the fans couldn’t wait any longer for a new album Doja and little by little ‘Planet Her’ it was revealed.

Last April 8, Doja Cat released the first single from his album ‘Planet Her’with the song ‘Kiss Me More’is singer he demonstrated all his talent and power; the topic quickly became popular and even became a trend on the platform tiktok.

But that was not all Doja would show us with his new CDwell you also have many other songs that let us see all your talent as artistwith versatile rhythms and even different voices on each track but without losing the incredible essence of Doja Cat.

‘Planet Her’ shows all the power of Doja Cat next to Ariana Grande and The Weeknd

‘Planet Her’ has 14 incredible songs where all the talent, ability and love for the music from Doja Catwith great songs like ‘Woman’, ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’ or ‘imagine’ we can discover much more of the amazing talent of this singer.

Sixth theme of this album is the work of Doja Cat with Ariana Grandeit’s about the song ‘I don’t do drugs’, a romantic song where Doja Y Ariana They confess that their only drug is love.

While for his collaboration with The Weeknd, Doja Cat released his third music video for a song by ‘Planet Her’is about ‘You Right’a music video that tells us the story of the love that cannot live together Doja and The Weeknd.

With both collaborations and all the songs of ‘Planet Her’, Doja Cat show all the talent you have music, as well as its creativity, originality and its own essence. The fans are loving this new CD and the future looks even better for this amazing singer.

Doja Cat released a great album and on the other hand, Ariana Grande will not stop with the collaborations as there are rumors that he will have a new one with the incredible band of k pop, bts.