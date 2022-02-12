Does Kanye West want to marry Julia Fox or is it nothing serious?

Julia cares that Kanye is with her now, but the rapper seems interested in getting back together with Kim Kardashian. Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West seems to still not define his feelings, because on the one hand he continues his romance with Julie Fox, the actress who was dazzled by the shocking gifts of the rapper, the first of them, a room full of clothes. The couple made headlines during Paris Fashion Week, where the press talked about their matching outfits and couldn’t help but compare the relationship of the musician, now called Ye, with his ex, Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children.

Julia, who has stated that she is not interested in what happens to Kanye’s ex, as she said on the Podcast Call Her Daddy“I’m sure there are still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human.or, but I also know that he is with me now, and that is all that matters”, he also has other priorities, the most important, his son Valentino, who in these days turned his first year. According to a close source consulted by AND! News, the actress is not willing to change for love. “Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York. Ella Ye expressed that he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn’t take that.”

NOBODY UNDERSTAND KANYE

It seems that despite the rumors of a wedding with Julia, to whom he would have given a promise ring, The interpreter of donda He shows no signs of having surpassed his ex, Kim Kardashian, with whom he starred in a marriage full of love, fashion and publicity. After the socialite asked for a divorce almost a year ago, the rapper has had at least three romantic relationships, one of them with Vinetria, he bought a house in front of the mansion where Kim lives with his children, he deleted all his photos from Instagram, but now post a collage with several images asking them to be a family again.