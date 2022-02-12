Disney Plus: the best movies you can not miss

The arrival of Disney Plus in Spain opened the range of possibilities when hiring a streaming platform. The great variety of The Walt Disney Company service makes it fight for the market with services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

In its catalog it has more than 500 films, but it has masterpieces that if you haven’t seen you shouldn’t miss it if you’re subscribed to the service. we tell you Top 10 Disney Plus Moviesalthough you have many others available as good as the ones you will see on this list.

Jungle Cruise

Disney Plus’s bet with Jungle Cruise was risky, but it has turned out well because it is one of the films that has great acceptance among the great public of the platform. The main actors are Dwayne Johnson (known for a variety of films, including Jumanji, Full Throttle, among others) and Emily Blunt.

Frank is a captain of a peculiar boat that travels through the Amazon jungle, he must go through many dangers with his brother and the scientist Lily Houghton. The mission of the three will be to find a tree with healing power. It is an important film within the Disney catalog.

The Empty Man

It is a horror movie that managed to earn a good review, being one of the most watched films on Disney Plus right now. It is quite twisted and sinister, with a prologue that will plunge you into it to get to know the story in detail.

Following the trail of a girl who disappears, an ex-cop will find a group that will try to summon a terrifying supernatural. Among the actors are Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Robert Aramayo and Samathan Logan, among others. The rating of this film is 5.4.

black widow

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) has to face different dark chapters, for this she must fight against a conspiracy from her past. She is being pursued by a dangerous force that will not stop until she is finished, and she also has to act like what she is, a spy, as well as an Avenger.

The Black Widow has to be measured against Taskmaster, it is the first film of phase 4 of the Marvel Universe that will tell us the events of other films. It is an interesting film, so you will be able to find out what happens to this heroine, a spy who works for the KGB.

FreeGuy

Guy currently works as a bank teller, a happy guy and true to his own ideas. One day he is caught as a hostage in the bank where he is working, but he continues without losing his smile despite being used as bait. The robbers see him as a passable person and decide to release him once the robbery is over.

Once everything is over, Guy realizes that Free City is not a city as he expected, he sees reality, it is a character in a video game. Free Guy is a fun movie, with a fun touch and perfect for having a good time. The lead actor is Ryan Reynolds, but he is joined by Jodie Corner and Joey Keery.

the last duel

Ridley Scott launches the film The Last Duel showing three different points of view of a real case. The knight Jean de Carrouges accuses the squire Jacques LeGris of abusing his wife. King Carlos VI decides that the two meet in a fight to the death, which becomes legendary.

If the gentleman Jean de Carrouges loses, his wife will be burned for false accusation, a plot that is of a good level and in which Ben Affleck also participates as an actor. The rating of this film is 7.1 and it is a film that is based on the year 1386 in France. Recommended.

passenger friends

It is a funny movie, where Marcus and Emily will make friends with Ron and Kyla, the last one is a couple of party acquaintances. Marcus (John Cena) and his partner will spend a week with them, in which they believe it will be the last time they see them, but it will not be as they plan.

Marcus and Emily decide to get married, to the surprise that Ron and Kyla show up at their wedding uninvited, much to their surprise. It becomes a comedy to pass the time, it is one of the most recommended within Disney Plus, in addition to fully entering the top ten of its category. It is valued with a note of 5.4.

Antlers (Dark Creature)

There are several interested in a student who is distant and dark at the same time. Antlers is a small town in Oregon, where is this young boy who hides a family secret that will have a fatal consequence. The teacher along with her brother and the city sheriff will investigate this young man.

This film is dark, but at the same time it has a lot of mystery, which they must solve and they will do it throughout the hour and a half that this 2021 film lasts. The actors of Antlers are Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas and Amy Madigan. Get a filmaffinity score of 5.1.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

He is a half Chinese, half American hero, with a fighting style that mixes kung fu, firearms and nunchucks. Shang-Chi discovers the ten rings, these grant those who get them immortality and divine powers. Wu has to conquer kingdoms and governments throughout the film.

In March 2020 it had to be postponed due to the start of COVID, having to be filmed again almost three months later, but ending a few months ago. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings is a good work with an estimated duration of 132 minutes. His rating is 6.2.

Nomadland

A woman, after losing everything in the recession, decides to take a trip in her caravan to find a new adventure. Fern decides to make a life outside, nothing to do with the one he had before. He decides to become a modern nomad and live largely outside of today’s society.

Fern loses her job after the closure of the construction materials factory, where she has worked for many years, where her husband also works, who recently passed away. It is a highly rated film, with Frances McDormand in a great role. It has a rating of 6.8 and is well rated by the Disney Plus audience.

Glass

Glass will pick up where Multiple left off, following in the footsteps of David Dunn (Bruce Willis), who is searching for the human form of The Beast. Elijah Price appears on the scene, since he knows both of them, his mission is to discover everything in reference to David, in addition to giving clues about the second.

The film Glass is a sequel to “The Protected” and “Multiple”, being recommended for the good role of the actors involved, including Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Poulson, among others. Glass’s rating is 6.2 and it’s available on the Disney Plus platform.