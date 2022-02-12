Daughters of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, best friends, reveal photo

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They got back together almost 17 years after putting their passionate early 2000s romance on hold. Things are different now, as they each have children from their past relationships.

Lopez is the mother of two twins, Max and Emme, both 13 years old, who she had with her ex-partner, the singer Mark Anthony; while Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, they are parents of Samuel, 9 years old; Seraphina, 13; and Violet, 16.

This is the friendship between Seraphina Affleck and Emme Maribel Muñiz

Since JLO and Affleck formally announced their reconciliation, the spotlights pointed to the happy couple, because over time they look much more excited and in love than ever, a feeling that has been transmitted to their little ones since they recently appeared laughing together.

In the image, Emme Y seraphine they wear relaxed outfits; with loose jeans, light shirts, open shirts and sneakers, as well as short hair, as well as two big smiles.

Seraphina Affleck and Emme Maribel Muñiz opt for bob haircuts

The teenagers have shown on different occasions that they are enjoying this stage of their lives and that meeting Hollywood prototypes is not their priority, so both have modeled very small hair that gives them a casual style.

Muñiz has kept her Shaggy with well-defined curls, while Seraphina an Italian Bob, two of this season’s favorite styles.

