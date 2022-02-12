Daughter Paul Walker walked down the aisle with Vin Diesel

“You never turn your back on family”without a doubt this phrase that is part of the speeches that the character of Toretto played by Vin Diesel in “Fast and furious” resonated much more in real life, after he accompanied to the altar to Meadow Walkerthe only daughter of his late best friend, actor Paul Walker.

The 22-year-old married the actor Louis Thornton-Allanwith whom he lived a few months of intense love and after three months of relationship they decided to get engaged at the altar.

The best man at the wedding was the actor Vin Diesel, who walked next to her, while taking her by the arm. Already the well-known “Toretto” is also godfather of Meadow’s baptism.

In the photos and videos of Walker, you can see how they go to the altar together, in a ceremony that took place on a beach in the Dominican Republic.

Diesel has undoubtedly shown that his goddaughter is one more member of his family, which is why they have been seen sharing vacations together.

Recall that Paul Walker, Meadow’s father, died in a traffic accident on November 30, 2013, when she was only 15 years old.

Currently, the young woman debuted on the catwalk of Fashion Week in Paris at the beginning of 2021, at the hands of Givenchy. She is said to have a very promising future in the fashion industry. @worldwide