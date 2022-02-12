“Dark and romantic”: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have already started planning their wedding

U.S-. In January, after a little over a year of relationship, Machine Gun Kelly he asked to marry Megan fox, and it seems the couple is already well on their way to planning the wedding. Now that the divorce between the actress and her ex-husband Brian Austin Green has finally been legalized, the artists can’t wait to start a new life together.

“Machine Gun Kelly and Megan are over the moon and more in love than ever. They are elated to begin this new chapter of being engaged together, as well as with their families. The children really enjoy each other and their families have integrated perfectly,” said a source close to Fox and the musician. The couple have even talked about starting their own family.

Fox Y Machine Gun Kelly they are so eager to be united in marriage that they have already started planning. “They talked about wedding plans and they want something very dark but romantic, that shows their luxurious and sexy side, with black and red colors, lace. Megan and MGK know they are each other’s soulmates, so they want to get married as soon as possible,” the source revealed.

According to those close to Foxshe is ready to start a new chapter of her life now that the divorce between her and Green. Both filed for divorce in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage. The actress previously filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but the following May, she became pregnant with her third child and confirmed that she and the actor had reconciled.

In October of last year Machine Gun Kelly Y Megan fox participated in a joint interview for the magazine GQ, and they talked about the “cosmic connection” that unites them. The actress herself said that she felt a strange electricity when she met him and that being “soul mates” they have met in past lives. Announcing her engagement to the artist, she revealed that they took each other’s blood to close the pact.