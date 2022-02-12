Dad of “Checo” Pérez promotes F1 with women in bikinis and the National Guard (VIDEO)

Antonio Perez Garibayfederal deputy for Morena and dad of the pilot Sergio “Czech” Pérez, has generated controversy in the last hours; this after it was recorded “promoting” the Formula 1 on the beaches of Quintana Roo accompanied by tourists in bikini and staff of the National Guard.

In the video, barely 24 seconds long, the legislator is seen Jalisco accompanied by two blonde women and another man, while on the banks are security agents with long weapons.

“We are going through the Quintana Roo beaches. This is to promote Formula 1 in Quintana Roo. Security today is very important. From the Chamber of Deputies we will continue working, in coordination with the National Guard, Sedena and the Navy. The most important thing for me today is your safety. Thank you friends, thank you”, said the deputy.

Another moment to highlight is that, at the moment that the brunette mentioned that he was promoting “Formula 1 in Quintana Roo”, the other man in the center of the image released a laugh.

This video has caused indignation of some people on social networks, who point out that it is denigrating material for the women who appear in the video, as well as for the members of the National Guard.

Demeaning for women, for the National Guard and the Military, these numbers of 4th. pic.twitter.com/7WSH5QihyC — Elvira Núñez H.  ❄️ (@ElviraNuH1) February 11, 2022

Who is the father of “Checo” Pérez?

Marco Antonio Perez Garibay is plurinominal deputy by Morena after protesting on August 29 at the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro.

According to the Legislative Information System, the businessman has a maximum educational level up to preparatory.

In 2015 he was a candidate for the municipal presidency of Guadalajara, Jalisco, and candidate for senator in 2018; however, he did not prosper in both contests.

Currently, in addition to being a legislator, he serves as president of the Czech Perez Foundation.