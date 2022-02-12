Cristiano Ronaldo number one on Instagram

The famous footballer, who has played for the best clubs in the world such as Real Madrid, Juventus Turin and Manchester United, is a marketing machine, that is, everything he talks about generates an influence, such as what happened on the European Championship with Coke.

Throughout his career, the Portuguese has garnered an unparalleled number of fans who follow him on and off the courts, thus achieving that even the products he uses are sometimes the most sought after by new generations.

Nothing far happens in the social networks, especially on the popular Instagram platform, whose main audience is youth. The official account of CR7call @Christian It does not stop growing and growing without any obstacles, in January of this year it had 384.5 million followers and already in February it has shown a growth of 4.42%.

On the other hand, who overshadows him in popularity within the platform as athletes, is his greatest rival on the courts, the Argentine star Leo Messi that together they are writing the history of the football modern and from what is seen of the number of followers in social networks. Messi had 295.9 million followers in January and has increased by 3.72% in just one month.

Instagram accounts with the most followers:

1. @instagram Instagram 470 million

2. @cristiano Cristiano Ronaldo 401 million

3. @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner 310 million

4. @leomessi Lionel Messi 306 million

5. @therock Dwayne Johnson $296 million

6. @selenagomez Selena Gomez 295 million

7. @arianagrande Ariana Grande 294 million

8. @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian $285 million

9. @beyonce Beyonce 237 million

10. @justinbieber Justin Bieber 219 million

Let’s wait and see for how many years Cristiano Ronaldo will maintain the lead in terms of followers on Instagram. @worldwide