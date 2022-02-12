Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Man Utd at the end of the season

Midtime Editorial

It seems that the second stage of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player of Man Utd It is not being what the Portuguese footballer expected, a reason that could lead him to leave the queue of the Red Devils at the end of the season.

According to newspaper information The Sunthe 37-year-old crack could be evaluating the possibility of leaving the English team, which is going through a crisis of results, although not everything would be the fault of the club.

The British newspaper points out that among the points for which the Portuguese star would be thinking of leaving the Man Utd would be the decline that the team has suffered since his departure in 2009, the quality of the squad and the passage of age.

“The Legend of Portugal I would never admit publicly that the demands of the English top flight are becoming too much, even for a fitness fanatic like him. Ronaldo you can try to shorten and abandon your return planned two years at United,” the newspaper said.

According to the same report, the Portuguese has recognized among his circle of friends that is working harder than ever to stay in shape, plus he would be beginning to feel the passing of the years in his legs.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last goal

It should be noted that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner He is going through a drought of goals, since he has not managed to score with the Red Devils so far in 2022; his last goal came against Burnley on December 30 last year.