Covid vaccine trials, above the usual

Cristina Avendaño, member of Facme.

The Federation of Medical Scientific Associations of Spain (Facme)which brings together 46 scientific societies, wants to highlight that the vaccines against Covid-19, Like any other drug, it has been evaluated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) and these data are public.

Cristina Avendanomember of Facme, points out that “the clinical trials in thousands of patients have been the basis for providing evidence of efficacy on which to base the decision to use vaccines in the general population” and adds that “the rest of the scientific knowledge about the disease, the virus, the response immune and others.

The representative of the Federation of Spanish Medical Scientific Associations highlights that these data together with the demonstration of their effectiveness in real lifehave convincingly demonstrated the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19 in preventing severe disease by SARS-Cov-2”.

In a statement, Facme has highlighted that knowledge about low-frequency adverse reactions is being completed over time, both for vaccines and for medicines in general. In the case of vaccines against Covid-19, clinical trials had already been carried out on a number of patients higher than usual in other vaccines and knowledge has expanded rapidly, due to the millions of patients vaccinated and followed up in a short period of time.

covid vaccine side effects

To determine if medical problems such as thrombosis, sudden death, myocarditis Whether or not they are side effects of vaccines, it is necessary to analyze whether these problems, which are events that have always been occurring in the population and for multiple reasons, appear more frequently after vaccination than was expected to occur in said population before vaccination and even before Covid, because some of these problems have been associated with the virus infection itself (thrombosis, myocarditis, for example).

There are various methods to collect cases (spontaneous notification of suspected adverse reactions to the pharmacovigilance system, exhaustive analysis of cases collected in medical records,…) but it is crucial to understand that pharmacovigilance collects and analyzes cases that are temporarily associated after administration of the vaccine, without there being any suspicion that the vaccine may have caused it, since it may be medical problems that coincide in time. For this reason, it can be confusing to mention the count of cases of this or that disease after vaccination, without putting it in relation to the count of cases of that disease that normally occur in the population, whether they are vaccinated or not.

If the number of events collected after vaccination is higher than what is expected to occur in the population, it can be suggested that there is an association between the vaccine and the medical problem and Research on this is expanding.

facme considers essential to inform society about diseases and treatments, and that also includes communicating the uncertainties inherent in any subject subject to scientific progress. “But it is necessary