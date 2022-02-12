Confirmed Marvel’s X-Men in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

MADRID, 12 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

Much has been speculated on the appearance of Marvel charactersand of their variants from alternate realitiesin Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Precisely, Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpoolthe loudmouth mercenary, may have confirmed those speculations.

According to The Direct, the artist from the Casa de las Ideas participated in the program of The Big Thing with Kristian Harloffwhere spoke the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Sam Raimi and of all those rumors about possible cameos of characters like the X Men, fantastic four or variants of others such as Hombre de Hierro or Ghost Rider.

During his participation in the podcast, Liefeld admitted that, ahead of the final cut of the sequel to Doctor Strange, Marvel Studios was conducting test passes with the public and that many of the main cameos and surprises that could be seen during those projections they were filtering before the theatrical release of the film.

“The thing is…uh, they are doing tests and everything is leaking. We are all guilty of using those hashtags, there’s always some guy who starts itas I understand it…”, affirmed the illustrator.

Like the fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe you know, the latest leaks pointed out that in the sequel to Doctor Strange the variants of Ben Affleck’s Daredevil could appear or the presentation of Mr. Fantastic with the face of John Krasinski and even a variant of Tony Stark played by Tom Cruise, whose name came to sound long before Robert Downey Jr took the role in the 2008 film.

Precisely, Liefeld hinted that some of the rumors about the possibility that several of these characters appear in the film are, According to what is shown in the test passes that Marvel Studios is carrying out, authentic.

So it would not be surprising that some of the members of the Fantastic Four or the X-Men like the Hugh Jackman’s Wolverineformerly owned by Fox and now owned by Disney, made their MCU debut.

“You want me to watch it six times, you bring some of that Fox-Marvel stuff. And actually, somehow, I know that some of them are already included. I think after saying this they just revoked every single one of my passes to MarvelLiefeld joked.

However, the artist He did not reveal how he is aware of said information or if he himself has attended one of the test passes of the sequel to Doctor Strange.

It should be remembered that after the chaos unleashed in Spider-Man: No Way Home), the film starring Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme will explore the consequences of altering the very fabric of the universe. Thus, the master of the mystical arts will enter other realities and for this, he will go to another great connoisseur of the path of magic, Wanda Maximoff, Elisabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

And to find out which of all these Fox and Marvel characters will or will not appear in the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, fans will have to wait until May 6thWhen will the film directed by sam raimi.