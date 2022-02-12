Chris Hemsworth in ‘Extraction 2’: first images

It has been possible to see Chris Hemsworth in Vienna with a machine gun and bulletproof vest while shooting the first images of Extraction 2.

Chris Hemsworth, who is reprising his role as Tyler Rake in the sequel to the blockbuster ‘Extraction 2’, is doing it with a machine gun while putting on a bulletproof vest and running through the streets of the city of Vienna, This is what he looks like these days around intense action scenes. Yes, the first images of the film are here.

Chris, 38, was also photographed filming next to a black vehicle which later burst into flames. The aerial shots showed a battered 4X4 driving on a winding road and a silver taxi that is pure fire. A few days ago, the Australian actor shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of his upcoming movie. He showed how he can pull off the “biggest and most difficult stunt ever captured on film”. In the video, Chris is seen warming up with some jumping jacks, shaking his hands and loosening his shoulders. And then he performs the supposed “stunt” of his, which turned out to be more of a party trick. “Probably the biggest and most difficult stunt ever captured on film Extraction2 @netflix @samhargrave @agbofilms,” he captioned it jokingly.

When Chris Hemsworth accepted the assignment to be Tyler Rake for NetflixI knew it was going to be a very busy shoot. The continuous action scenes and physical demands joined his usual training routine. I recently received the recent visit of the family, which has served for the Australian to relax a little between so much energy.

For the second installment of ‘Extraction’ (Netflix), filming has been moved for a time to central Europe and other locations in the northern hemisphere. So the Hemsworth-Pataky family has moved from Oceania to share with the father the moments between mountains and icy places. There they have celebrated a part of their Christmas, they have received other relatives and they will continue until the shooting ends.

“On the set of ‘Extraction 2’ with my son enjoying the view. One of the few quiet moments we’ve had on this adrenaline-filled shoot!“, wrote Chris ‘Thor’ Hemsworth on his Instagram account with a photograph of one of the moments.

The Australian actor continues adding titles and titles in his career and we summarize the next thing you are going to see of him, both in film and television: he is going to record a biopic for Netflix about the American wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, he is rolling Extraction 2, will roll furious, and is brand new spider-head Y Thor: Love and Thunder.

