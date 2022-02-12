Chivas is a client of Miguel Herrera

Chivas seeks to maintain the good inertia Playing as local on the Day 5 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, although to his misfortune receive tigersteam he leads Michael Herrerawho can brag have almost a decade without losing in a meeting of regular phase against the flock.

The last time the Piojo lost to the Flock, without counting duels of leaguewas 1-3 in the Day 12 of the Opening 2012in what was his first stage as DT of the Eagles and playing in the Azteca Stadium.

That Saturday October 6, 2012 those from Coapa managed to tie the game at one goal at minute 40 with a goal from Juan Carlos Medina after Marco Fabián scored, but in the second half the result got out of hand after an own goal by Diego Reyes at 59′ and a bit of Rafa Márquez Lugo at 67′.

Since then Herrera has faced the Flock 12 timesadding his two stages with América, Xolos and the current one with Tigres, with a balance of 9 wins and three draws in regular phase matches of Liga MX.

with the cats, the Piojo already measured Chivas with Marcelo Michel firewood as DT in the Opening 2021, where won 2-1 with double Andre-Pierre Gignac and an own goal by Guido Pizarro, and prior to the duel he hit the rojiblanco strategist, assuring that he is on the bench because of his relationship with Amaury Vergara.

“I don’t know if they’re going to leave him or not, I don’t know if he’s the stamp of a coach for a team as important as Chivas. He has a great relationship with Amaury (Vergara), that’s why it’s there. So I don’t know, he will have to win Marcelo over. If he gets into the league he could be among the candidates to stay on the bench the next tournament, ”he declared at the time on Fox Sports.

In Liguillas the Piojo has lost

In this period, Miguel has only faced Guadalajara twice in leaguein the series of Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2020same as the rojiblancos won on aggregate 3-11-0 at Akron and 1-2 at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. Thanks to the remembered ‘Chicotazos’since Christian Calderón was the author of the three goals scored by those then directed by Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

Miguel Herrera’s history as DT vs Chivas

El Piojo began his coaching career in the 2002 Apertura directing the Atlantean and since then he has faced Chivas 35 timescounting League and Liguilla, and records a balance of 14 wins, 14 losses and seven draws.

Herrera’s record by clubs against Chivas

Atlante: 2 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses

Rayados: 1 win, 1 draw, 3 losses

Veracruz: 1 loss

Tecos UAG: 3 defeats

America: 8 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses

Tijuana: 2 wins, 1 draw

Tigers: 1 win

​