Checo responds to criticism for his epic defense against Hamilton

Max Verstappen would have been a Formula 1 champion without the help of Checo Pérez, who gave a lecture on how to defend a position against the seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton, in the last race of the year, in Abu Dhabi.

The Mexican despaired of the Briton, who had a nine-second lead over Verstappen, to such an extent that Hamilton accused the Mexican of dangerous driving, but in Mercedes they did not even attempt to seek a penalty against Checo.

CZECH FIGHTS LEWIS HAMILTON! Sergio Pérez opens a window for Max Verstappen, what a claw from the Mexican! "CZECH IS A LEGEND" THE HIGHLIGHT! Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Red Bull drivers worked as a team so that Verstappen could conquer the 2021 title from the qualifying session, in which Checo gave the Dutchman the necessary suction to win pole position.

Almost three months have passed since that memorable performance by Checo and there are still controversy surrounding what happened in that race, Well, the Mexican was questioned about a possible violation of the pilot code by deliberately trying to harm a rival, according to voices such as Juan Pablo Montoya.

Did Czech violate the pilots code?

However, Checo, in an interview with ESPN, denied this theory, since he had already starred in battles with Hamilton in other races, making epic defenses, such as in Turkey or Brazil, so in Abu Dhabi it was another day at the office.

“I defended the position as in every race, it is important to do it, not because someone is fighting for the championship you have to drive differently, in the end we are all here to do the best for ourselves and for our teams and that is what I did”, declared.

In that race, Checo had the podium in the bag, however, the Mexican was told by Red Bull to abandon the race in the final part because the engine was reaching the limit.

Defending is the seal of the Mexican

Defenses and comebacks are the hallmark of the Mexican and Verstappen himself knows it, Well, before the Mexican arrived at Red Bull, he had to suffer in Turkey in one of the overtaking attempts in the 2020 season, Checo’s last at Racing Point.

For his second season at Red Bull, Checo has caused high expectations not only to improve his points record, but also to fight for more podiums after the departure of Valtteri Bottas in Mercedes, and fight for the constructors’ title, once already adapted to the Austrian team.