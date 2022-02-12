Checo Pérez’s father “promoted” Formula 1 in Cancun among tourists and the National Guard (Video: @avieu / Twitter)

Marco Antonio Perez Garibay went viral on social networks this Friday, after a video was broadcast in which he mentions promoting the Formula 1 in the state of Quintana Roo; however, the recording caused a stir due to the company he had on his sides.

The deputy for the party of National Regeneration Movement (Morena) came out embraced by two women and a man, while elements of the National Guard and of the Municipal police They protected the area and posed for the camera.

“We are touring the beaches of Quintana Roo. This is to promote Formula 1″, affirmed the father of Czech Perezto then address the issue of security in the state and throughout the country.

Checo Pérez’s father “promoted” Formula 1 in Cancun among tourists and the National Guard (Photos: Twitter/@politicomx)

“Security today is very important; From the Chamber of Deputies we will continue to work in coordination with the National Guard, Sedena (Secretariat of National Defense) and Navy. The most important thing for Mexico today is its security”.

Immediately afterwards, one of the tourists lightly interrupted the deputy, so Perez Garibay ended in speech and limited himself to thanking the officers who accompanied them. At that point the video ended.

Marco Antonio took protest as federal deputy of the state of Jalisco in August 2021 and is in the Sedena, Navy and Citizen Security commissions, so he usually communicates the work he has done within these dependencies.

Father of Sergio Checo Pérez, Antonio Pérez Garibay, federal deputy for MORENA (Photo: Instagram/@aperezgaribay)

Anthony Perez has stressed in the past his unconditional support for the president Andres Manuel Lopez ObradorWell, he even stated that it was his image that motivated him to return to Mexico to get involved in politics.

“I lived abroad comfortably and the truth was that I felt like a coward. That’s why I came back with AMLO, convinced of the change. Only for two things: to end corruption and impunity”, he commented during an interview with Ciro Gómez Leyva for Radius Formula.

In addition to being involved in security issues, the federal deputy announced that He will seek to become a candidate for Morena for governor of Jalisco in the next elections.

“Jalisco will also have a Morena governor (just like the next president). If you check, Andrés Manuel won Jalisco (in the previous elections), he lost the governorship because of a bad candidate. we are going to win Jalisco with the next president, I will win, I have no doubt.”sentenced.

Antonio Pérez Garibay had his moment of international glory during the Mexican GP, ​​when he participated in the Red Bull celebrations (Photo: REUTERS/Francisco Guasco)

According to the Legislative Information System, Antonio Pérez Garibay was born on June 11, 1959. His highest level of studies is high school and he has been president of the Czech Perez Foundation.

In 2015 he was a candidate for the municipal presidency of Guadalajara, Jalisco, and in 2018 he registered as a candidate for senator. On August 29, 2021 he took protest as federal deputy of the state of Jalisco for Brunetteparty to which he arrived from the hand of Marcelo Ebrardaccording to his own words during the interview.

The next election for governor of Jalisco will be in 2024, on a par with the presidential elections. Currently the position is held by Enrique Alfaro Ramirezwho took office in 2018 as a candidate for Citizen movement and whom Antonio Perez Garibay publicly dedicated all the support to him.

KEEP READING:

Antonio Pérez, father of “Checo” Pérez, revealed that he is going to governor of Jalisco

Father of “Checo” Pérez sought support from López Obrador for Guadalajara’s candidacy

Checo Pérez revealed the reasons why he could beat Max Verstappen in 2022

“I can be world champion”: Checo Pérez warmed up engines prior to the 2022 Formula 1 season