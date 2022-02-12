Cardi B shows off the mansion in the Dominican Republic that Offset bought her for her birthday

Cardi B celebrated her birthday by getting a new house, courtesy of her husband Offset.

On Tuesday, the rapper revealed that Offset had bought her a vacation home in Las Terrenas, in the northeastern Dominican Republic, after she expressed interest in renting short-term vacation rental properties.

“I have been telling Set for a long time that I really want to invest in short-term rental properties in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year round in those places), but I felt that he did not agree with me and would prefer to make other investments”, wrote the singer of WAP twenty-nine years old in a video of the property that he shared on Instagram. “Well, she was wrong. I can not believe this. This was so amazing to me.”

Cardi then expressed her happiness that the rapper from Bad and Boujee I had listened to her when she talked about her interest in expanding her real estate portfolio, adding, “On the one hand, I’m so happy that you actually listened to me and not just smiled and nodded so I’d stop talking to you about it.”

According to the rapper, Offset also worked with her father on the acquisition, leading her to describe her husband, her father and her newborn son with Offset as “the most important men in my life.”

“It makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship,” she continued. “Tea [amo] so much and I can’t wait for this hangover to wear off so I can show you all my gratitude.”

In the accompanying video, which begins with the caption: “Welcome to paradise”, the tropical landscape that surrounds the new mansion, which has six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms, is shown.

According to the clip, the mansion, which reportedly cost $1.5 million, also includes a private studio, as well as two pools, including an infinity pool with built-in loungers.

Offset worked on the purchase with his longtime real estate agent, Brandi Hunter-Lewis of Brandi Hunter Luxury Group, and the realtor later posted about the “amazing birthday present” on Instagram.

“It’s time for the truth! @offsetyrn – The thoughtfulness behind this amazing birthday present for your beautiful wife @iamcardib is so endearing. You heard her, something she always wanted to do, own an INCOME PRODUCING investment property in the Dominican Republic! Then, you masterfully put a plan in place. You made it possible!!” Hunter-Lewis captioned a photo album that included one of her and the rapper posing near the property, as well as another of Offset standing on the mansion’s lawn.

In addition to their newborn son, the couple also share their three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. This isn’t the first time Cardi B’s family has given each other extravagant gifts. Recently. she defended herself after giving her daughter a diamond necklace for her birthday.