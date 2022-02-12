Canelo Álvarez once again showed off his exclusive Ferrari of up to USD 4 million (Photo: Instagram@canelo)

Almost a year after purchasing it, Saul Alvarez He once again showed off one of the most exclusive cars he has. It’s about your ferrari LaFerraria car of which there are only 499 pieces and which is part of his huge and expensive collection of luxury cars.

Through your account Instagram, the Cinnamon uploaded a video showing a man inside the car, who is apparently giving the interiors a cleaning service. Accompanied by the phrase “Is there just left, mijo?”, The boxer from Guadalajara showed off his Ferrari that could cost up to $4 million for resale

In February 2021, the athlete shared a photograph on his Instagram profile showing his most recent acquisition. He thanked an exclusive car dealer for getting him the part, which was put up for sale starting in 2013.

Canelo Álvarez once again showed off his exclusive Ferrari of up to USD 4 million (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Both in your stories and in your profile posts, the Mexican posed next to the sports car model LaFerrari, color Rosso Corsa. According to the agency’s official website, it was first released in 2013 and its production was limited. For that reason, Álvarez is part of the group of 499 customers around the world who own the new car.

The brand has cataloged it as “The most ambitious Ferrari project”, since it is the first model that incorporated hybrid technology. This technology makes it the vehicle in the line with the highest performance and efficiency. In short, the V12 motor and the electric motor give it a power of plus 960 Horsepower (CV).

Like the rest of the cars, speed is characteristic of the car purchased by the Mexican. With the first acceleration it can reach 200 kilometers per hour (Km/h) in a period of 6.9 seconds. Similarly, you can reach maximum level of 350 km/h.

Canelo Álvarez with his exclusive Ferrari LaFerrari of up to USD 4 million (Photo: Instagram@canelo)

Saúl Álvarez’s taste for cars is not a secret. Just take a look at their social networks to see some specimens from their extensive collection. In fact, in March 2019, the same person who helped him buy the Ferrari did her job so that the Mexican boxer could get a Bugatti Chiron.

The blue and black car was also shown off on his Instagram profile. It has a approximate power of 1,500 horsepowerenough to achieve the maximum speed of 420 kilometers per hour. In fact, it is considered one of the fastest vehicles in the world and its value ranges from 2.5 million dollars.

Canelo Álvarez could earn around 85 million dollars as a purse for fighting Gennady Golovkin and Dmitry Bivol in 2022 (Photos: Instagram@canelo // Infobae Archive)

Cinnamon Alvarez He will be able to continue acquiring this type of car, since he would be very close to signing a new multimillion-dollar agreement for two fights.

In case you accept the proposal of Matchroom Boxingin which he is offered to fight against Dmitry Bivol Y Gennady Golovkin for $85 millionwould add two of his biggest bags throughout his career.

Furthermore, if Cinnamon Álvarez accepts the proposal of two fights, he would put aside the other offer that he had on the table and that he also had a guaranteed purse similar to the average he has with Bivol and Golovkin.

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), of the promoter Al Haymonwould have proposed a defense of his super middleweight titles against the American Jermall Charlo, another of the rivals most requested by the fans. This fight would be ready for May 7 and would have a guaranteed bag of $45 million.

KEEP READING:

Jermall Charlo, possible rival of Canelo Álvarez, arrested in Texas

Why Jermall Charlo is one of Eddy Reynoso’s favorite rivals for Canelo

Who would be Canelo Álvarez’s most difficult rival in 2022