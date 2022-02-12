Camila Cabello’s crystal makeup

we love the make-up natural. But there are times when many of us want to attract a little more attention with our beauty looks and everything that shines will help us achieve it. Camila Hair She always wears the most incredible makeup, especially highlighting her eyes, with the trending tones and authentic eyeliner that highlight her eyes. This time he went further and shows us how crystals on the face and body can highlight our beauty.

The crystals at make-up they are not something recent, no, they have been imposing themselves for some time and, thanks to the admiration that the looks of the series “Euphoria” arouse since its first season, we have turned our gaze to those tiny appliqués that complement the make-up of eyes. Diamonds, pearls, multicolored stones… they can highlight the beauty of our features and make us look very stylish. So why not use them?



Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello

The makeup with crystals with which Camila Cabello dazzled us

Camila Hair yesterday he was seen in his Instagram stories with a make-up very natural that raised with the effect of about crystals very delicate. As we already said, the protagonist of “Cinderella” does not hesitate to highlight her look with the make-up of eyes that he chooses, this time he applied shadows in earth tones to give more depth to the upper eyelid, where you can see a row of crystals.

Her cheeks have a touch of pink and she wears a very natural nude lipstick, with these subtle tones she can further highlight the sparkle of crystals that shine in unconventional places, such as in the area between the nose and the upper lip, which continue in the direction of the chin.



Photo: Instagram @patrickta

Shine in other parts of the body

The most sensual detail can be seen on her chest, where the string of crystals that began on her pretty face continues. The person responsible for this beauty is the Makeup Artist Patrick Ta, who published more photos where we could see that the shine did not stop there, the singer also carried them in her arms and on her manicure, with semi short and square nails. Which gives us the idea to use crystalspearls, stones, etc., to match our nail design.



Photo: Instagram @patrickta

If you want him to make-up look more, you can opt for a hairstyle like that of the singer of “Havana”, loose with waves and parted in the middle. Avoid a bang that covers your face a lot and you can also try with your hair up or semi-up.

It’s not the first time Camila Hair This type of detail is part of her makeup, and the truth is that it looks very good on her and inspires us to go further with this trend that promises to stay all year long, simply because we want to shine without waiting for special occasions to do so and this is reflected in our outfits.

Tip between us: don’t worry about the amount, perhaps a single crystal in the tear duct or the corner of each eye is enough for you, in the same way you will dazzle, the most important thing is that you feel comfortable and beautiful with what you choose to add to your make-up dreamlike.

