Camila Cabello rejects Chris Evans after saying he was her crush

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 04.02.2022 08:08:52





Chris Evans is one of the most famous actors and some They think that he is also one of the most handsome, not for nothing many people would be flattered to have a date with him, however, it seems that Camila Cabello would reject the offer, this despite the fact that the interpreter of Captain America has said that the singer is his crush.

A few years ago Chris Evans went on Jimmy Fallon’s show and revealed that He had a crush on Camila Cabello and if the opportunity arose he would ask her out.

“Camila Cabello, absolutely, if I could go on a date with her, I would gladly do it,” said the actor.

Two years after the declarations, Now it is Camila Cabello who was questioned about Chris Evans’ comment in an interview for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“He is a very handsome man, I admire him, but he is not my type.”

Camila Cabello has been single for a few months after ending his courtship of almost 3 years with Shawn Mendes. The singers assured that although their romance ended, they still loved each other and would continue to be friends.

Camila Cabello later said that she had made the decision to break up with shawn mendes for a mental health issue and be at peace with yourself.

On the other hand, Chris Evans has sparked rumors that he could have a girlfriend, this after He has been linked to the actress Alba Baptista with whom he would have been in a relationship for a few months.

In December 2021 Chris Evans was seen with the actress and they were even photographed together, they were apparently at the actor’s house.

But nevertheless, none has come out to clarify or deny if they are boyfriends. Also, Chris Evans has always tried to keep your life as private as possible.

PJG