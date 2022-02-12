Camila Cabello: I would have a new love with Nicholas Galitzine
After the break with Shawn Mendes, the singer seems to be sharing a lot with an actor with whom she shared a set.
Months after officially announcing the breaking off loving between Camila Hair and Shawn Mendez, the singer sparks rumors of a new romance.
Let us remember that on November 17, 2021, the couple of singers shared a brief message through their networks in which they expressed that they were ending their romantic relationship. From the message sent it seems that everything ended in a good way and now Camila Hair He would like to rebuild his love life.
The singer was captured by some paparazzi in Santa Monica, California, while walking with Nicholas Galitzineremembered for being the co-star in the film version ‘Cinderella’ of 2021.
The actors were also seen eating ice cream and riding a bike, being photographed in what appears to be quite a date, rumors of a possible love relationship they have grown.
East reunion among the protagonists of the emblematic story of Cinderella was reconfirmed with a publication from the account of Nicholas Galitzinewhere they pose together sitting in a restaurant.
The model also makes this post despite being characterized by keeping his private life away from social networks, where he usually shares information about his career.
No one has confirmed anything about this possible new romance, what is certain is that the couple looked very happy sharing.
Although it may just be an afternoon of old friends meeting again, many of the followers of both artists hope that what is forming is a nice courtship.
“My favorite fictional couple”, “riding a bike is fundamental in celebrity dates”, “what if a new love arises?”, is read on the networks.
Camila Cabello and her ex-partner Shawn Mendes They met at a concert in 2014. because both agreed on their contract to open the event. In 2019 the couple decided to make public their love relationship.
