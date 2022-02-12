Camila Cabello: I would have a new love with Nicholas Galitzine

After the break with Shawn Mendes, the singer seems to be sharing a lot with an actor with whom she shared a set.

Months after officially announcing the breaking off loving between Camila Hair and Shawn Mendez , the singer sparks rumors of a new romance.

Let us remember that on November 17, 2021, the couple of singers shared a brief message through their networks in which they expressed that they were ending their romantic relationship. From the message sent it seems that everything ended in a good way and now Camila Hair He would like to rebuild his love life.

The singer was captured by some paparazzi in Santa Monica, California, while walking with Nicholas Galitzineremembered for being the co-star in the film version ‘Cinderella’ of 2021.

The actors were also seen eating ice cream and riding a bike, being photographed in what appears to be quite a date, rumors of a possible love relationship they have grown.