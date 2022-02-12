Camila Cabello filled Shawn Mendes with this message in celebration of her 23rd birthday

Shawn Mendez celebrated his 23rd birthday with lots of love thanks to his girlfriend Camila Hair. On Sunday (Aug. 8), the 24-year-old “Havana” singer took to her Instagram to wish the “In My Blood” singer a happy birthday, along with some super cute photos and videos.

The three-time nominee grammys received an adorable tribute from former member of Fifth Harmony which featured a photo of her giving her man a sweet kiss.

Related news

Shawn Mendes shared this image on Instagram to celebrate his 23rd birthday / Instagram capture @ shawnmendez

“Happy Birthday my love“, he wrote in the caption. “Grateful for your existence every day.“

Shawn also shared a video of the festivities taking place in a neighborhood in the city of New Yorkwhere you can see him having fun like never before.

For his part, Mendes shared on his Instagram account: “A true birthday love! Thanks a lot“He wrote in the caption, before teasing his new single. “I feel extremely grateful for all the people in my life today! Also SUMMER OF LOVE NEXT WEEEEEK.”

The celebrity couple, who started dating in July 2019, had recently announced their second anniversary with a romantic getaway to the Caribbean.