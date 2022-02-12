Camila Cabello does not hesitate to reject Chris Evans after this confession

Camila Cabello is not yet ready to open her heart again. The American singer starred in one of the most notorious breakups of 2021, after ending her relationship with fellow artist Shawn Mendes last November. And since then, nothing has been known about her sentimental life.

But nevertheless, suitors are not lacking. One of them, actor Chris Evans. During an interview a long time ago with the Jimmy Fallon show, after being asked about a celebrity with whom he had a “crush”, he revealed that he had always been very attracted to Camila Cabello.

“Camila Cabello, one hundred percent: if I could take her to dinner, I would be more than happy,” said the actor at the time., who didn’t mind the age difference at all. And now, the response from the American artist has arrived, a response that has shattered Evans’ illusions.

During a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, in which Camila Cabello spoke openly about the personal stage she is experiencing Currently, a few months after her breakup with Shawn Mendes, the artist also spoke about Chris Evans.

After being asked about the actor, and about the statements he gave on the Jimmy Fallon show, Camila Cabello gave a response to the actor’s words, with which she would have rejected him in a very discreet way.

“He is a very handsome guy. And I admire it », began by saying the actress. “But he’s not my kind of guy”He added, closing the door to any kind of romance with the actor. However, it is not the only door that she would have closed, because Camila is currently totally focused on her career as an artist, no desire to fall in love again.